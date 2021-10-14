I Was Never Kidnapped Before Chelsea Move -Mikel

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mikel Obi has finally debunked reports that he was kidnapped before his transfer move to Chelsea in 2006

Recall that the Nigerian international was declared missing by Lyn Oslo general manager Morgan Andersen after a tug of war between Man United and Chelsea to sign him.

The midfielder signed a pre-contract agreement with the Old Trafford outfit in 2005 from Norwegian side Lyn Oslo but ended up joining Jose Mourinho’s men.

In an interview with The Athletic, Mikel disclosed that he was not really kidnapped but trying to stay away the public eye and from the press.

“Yes, there was talk of that.

“Look, I wasn’t really kidnapped. I was just staying away from the public eye, away from the press, making sure no one knew where I was.

“But there was a public announcement in Norway that, if anyone saw me, they should report it to the police, so we had to go and hide….