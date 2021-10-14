I Wish Liverpool Could Sign Raphinha -Fabinho

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has expressed his desire for the Reds to sign Leeds United star, Raphinha.

In an interview with Globo Esporte, Fabinho said that he’s been impressed with the performance of Raphinha this ongoing season in the Premier League.

He admitted he was aware of reports suggesting Raphinha could be Liverpool -bound and has described him as a player with ‘personality’.

“Raphinha, since arriving in the Premier League, has had a very good performance and stands out in Leeds,” the Liverpool midfielder told Globo Esporte.

“In this market, there was a discussion about him going to Liverpool, but in the end he stayed at Leeds. He’s the best player in the team, we know he’s the one who can cause the most danger.

“He started very well in both games for the national team, participated in the three goals against Venezuela, did very well against Colombia.

“He is a left-footed player who goes up, comes in, as well as on the outside, this is very important for…