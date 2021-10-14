Inter Milan Join Race For Onuachu

Serie A champions Inter Milan is the latest club interested in KRC Genk and Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu, according to Football Italia.

Onuachu, 27, made the move from FC Midtjylland to Genk in 2019 and has scored 11 goals 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

His height is the main selling point, standing at 2.01 metres (6ft 7in), which prompted comparisons with current Inter centre-forward Edin Dzeko and Nigeria legend Nwankwo Kanu.

Former Arsenal and Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez is widely expected to leave Inter in January, which opens up a slot for a new forward.

However, the Nerazzurri face competition from Atletico Madrid and Arsenal, while the €25m asking price is also a huge sticking point.

Onuachu only recently extended his contract to June 2024.

He missed the Eagles’ double header with Central African Republic in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers due to injury.

Complete Sports