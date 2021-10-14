Mourinho Has Changed Roma’s Mentality -Veretout

Ahead of Saturday’s clash against Juventus in the Serie A, Roma midfielder Jordan Veretout has revealed that Jose Mourinho has changed the winning mentality of the players.

In an interview with TribalFootball, Veretout said that since the arrival of the Portuguese tactician things have changed for the club.

He noted that the players every player go extra mile to impress Mourinho in a bid to fit into his plans.

“We always play to win and that is our objective going to Turin. We have a coach who won almost everything and that makes a difference. Winning away to Juventus would be an important result.

Read Also: Dele-Bashiru: Reading Keen To Maintain Impressive Run Against Barnsley

“Mourinho changed our mentality and in training we work twice as hard to satisfy him. If we continue like this, we can go far.

“I am scoring goals more consistency now, but I can do even better. I practice penalties every day, trying to totally relax when I put the ball on the spot. It’s a psychological…