Reading Keen To Maintain Impressive Run Against Barnsley

Tom Dele-Bashiru is rearing to go again for Reading after the two-week international break, reports Completesports.com.

The Royals will return to action against Barnsley at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

Dele-Bashiru insists he and his teammates will only get better as they look to build on the four wins they secured in their previous six outings.

“It’s been good to get some rest in, recover and recuperate, but now I’m just eager to get going and start playing again,” he told the club’s official website.

“I think we’re just slowly upping our levels; we ended the last block of games really well with a win over Cardiff, and we just need to keep improving.

“Defensively we can still do better, equally we need to attack more. We’re still gelling as a team, and we’ll keep working.

“The mood has been great, the confidence is coming back amongst the boys, the players who’ve come in,…