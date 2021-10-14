Super Eagles Will Do Everything To Qualify For Qatar -Balogun

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun has reiterated that the team will do everything to ensure that they qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Balogun made this known in an interview with ESPN, where he said that he watch other country play at the World Cup without Nigeria.

Nigeria have only failed to make it to one of the last seven World Cup since making a debut at the 1994 edition in the USA.

He said, “If it is important for you as a fan who is not on the pitch but who is dreaming of seeing us play there, what do you think it means for us who are involved on the pitch.

“You get the chance to play, and it gets stolen away from you. So you can imagine your pain [as a fan] is the pain we feel, but our pain is your pain times a hundred probably.

“You are probably still going to get opportunities to go to the World Cup, but we are going to be sidelined and watch it on TV, and that’s what hurts. So we understand [what it means].”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria:…