Torres To Be Out For Six Weeks With Foot Injury

Manchester City Spanish forward Ferran Torres will miss upcoming fixtures for club and country due to a fracture in his right foot.

The former Valencia winger sustained the injury in Spain’s Nations League semi-final win over Italy.

The injury prevented Torres from finishing the game, but he went on to play in the final defeat to France.

The injury will see Torres out of action for up to six weeks, meaning he will miss City’s Premier League and Champions League matches over the coming weeks.

Also Read: Everton Boss Benitez Provides Positive Update On Iwobi Injury

He will not be part of Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for the next international break, which will be key for World Cup 2022 qualification.

Torres has become a crucial part of the La Roja squad and is still just 21 years old.

Spain will play two decisive matches against Greece on 11 November and Sweden on 14 November. Torres is not expected to be back in time for the double header.

Man City statement said: “Ferran…