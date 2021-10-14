Watford Provide Update On Etebo Injury

Premier League club Watford have provided injury news update on Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo, reports Completesports.com.

Etebo sustained an injury in Watford’s Premier League clash Newscastle United before the international break and had a successful surgery last week.

The 25-year-old is expected to be sidelined for at least four months- which would see him miss the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



“Meanwhile, midfielder Peter Etebo has had surgery on the tear in his quad and has now returned to the club’s training base at London Colney to begin his rehab with the medical team,”a statement from the club read.

The combative midfielder linked up with the Hornets on a season-long deal from Sky Bet Championship club Stoke City this summer.

He made six league appearances for Watford before the injury setback.

