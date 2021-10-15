Benzema: I Want To Win The Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema admits winning the Ballon d’Or is an ambition.

Benzema has carried Los Blancos in terms of goalscoring for the best part of two years now and so impressive has his form been, an international recall even occurred under Didier Deschamps’ stewardship.

“It’s a trophy that all the players want,” Benzema told TVE.

“Ever since I was little, I have been thinking about winning that award. If I am in anyway close, then it is because of my teammates.”

Benzema is expected to become domestic teammates with Kylian Mbappe in the Spanish capital in 2022, yet the veteran has spoken glowingly about playing with him at international level to this point.

“I enjoy being with him in the national team,” Benzema added.

“In the future, why not? He’s a great player but you have to respect PSG. I have always said it, and I’ll say it again, I hope that we will play together some day.”

