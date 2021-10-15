Crystal Palace Interested In Aribo

Premier League club Crystal Palace are interested in Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo, Completesports.com reports.

Aribo has been one of the top performers for Scottish Premiership champions Glasgow Rangers since his arrival from Charlton Athletic.

The 25-year-old has started all eight of Rangers’ Scottish Premiership matches this season among 15 appearances in all competitons.



According to Football Insider the talented midfielder is on Palace’s radar going into 2022 and his situation at Ibrox will be closely monitored.

The Nigeria international contract at Rangers will expire in 2023.

Aribo joined Rangers from Charlton on a free contract in 2019 following the expiration of his contract.

He has made 106 appearances across all competitions for the Gers, scoring 19 goals and recording 17 assists.

