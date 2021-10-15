Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen has recalled his journey to becoming a professional footballer, reports Completesports.com.

The 22-year-old, who stated that he was cleaning gutters in Nigeria before making the breakthrough as a footballer is one of the most highly rated strikers in the world today.

After a difficult spell at Bundesliga club VFL Wolfsburg, Osimhen found his feet at LigueOsimhen: How Drogba Inspired Me To Become A Professional Footballer 1 club Lille before moving to Napoli.

“It all started like a dream, a boyhood dream from the slum,” he said in an interview with his compatriot Paul Troost-Ekong on Youtube.

“I wanted to become a professional player, inspired by a lot of big legends like Didier Drogba, Odion Ighalo, Mikel Obi and many others.

“I feel like I have achieved this feat, it’s one of my biggest achievements in life,” the former striker added.

“When I was growing up I was cleaning the gutters for 20 Naira, for my landlord and did some cleaning jobs…