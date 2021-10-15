Lingard Going Nowhere -Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dispelled rumours that Jesse Lingard will be up for sale during the winter transfer window.

The England man’s contract runs out in the summer and he is assessing his options.

United manager Solskjaer wants him to stay right where he is.

“We want to prolong his contract because we see him as an important player for us,” said Solskjaer.

“It’s up to him – and maybe up to me – to give him more playing time because he deserves to.

“Hopefully, we can get a deal sorted for Jesse because we really rate him.”

Source: Complete Sports