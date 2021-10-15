Liverpool Capable Of Titles This Season -Salah

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah believes the team has the potential to win titles this season if they can maintain the momentum.

Salah, who was recently crowned the Player of the Month award for September, told Liverpool TV that he’s willing to scores more goals and win more games for the Reds.

The Egyptian star is also concentrating on ensuring Jurgen Klopp ‘s side keep pace with Chelsea and Manchester City at the top of the table, after an unbeaten start to the season.

“I’m happy as long as the team keep winning. I’m trying to help always, to score goals and make the team win games – that’s the most important [thing].

“We have to give our best always to win something and I think we have the quality for that.

“We have a top team, so we have to push ourselves to the limit and try to win something.

“I’m sure everybody thinks the same,” he continued.

“That’s what we need, just to keep in our head that we finish…