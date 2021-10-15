Lookman: Leicester City Not Scared Of Manchester United

Ademola Lookman says Leicester City are looking to deliver an improved performance against Manchester United on Saturday.

The Red Devils visit King Power Stadium on Saturday to tackle a Leicester side who have picked up successive 2-2 draws in the Premier League, while Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s visitors will also be looking for more after collecting a solitary point from their last two top-flight outings.

Lookman, who joined the Club on loan from RB Leipzig, has impressed many among the Blue Army for the Foxes so far in 2021/22 and the 23-year-old offered an insight into training ahead of the clash.

“On the training pitch, it’s been a tough week for us,” he told LCFC TV.

“We’re working hard on our game and we’re looking to be ready. Obviously, training is different when some [international] players are away, but the emphasis is still the same. Everybody comes in to work hard. The mentality’s the same.

“It’s been great here. I’ve settled in really well, with the…