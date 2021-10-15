Ranieri Tasks Troost-Ekong, Dennis, Watford Teammates Ahead Liverpool Clash

Claudio Ranieri has tasked William Troost-Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis and their Watford teammates as they prepare to host Liverpool in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Ranieri will take charge of his first game since he was hired last week to replace the sacked Xisco Munoz.

After that, Watford have a tough run of matches that has them facing Everton, Southampton, Arsenal, Manchester United, Leicester, Chelsea and champions Manchester City.

It leaves Ranieri facing the prospect of a slow start to life at Watford, but he is unmoved by that and has urged his players to fight.

“I maintain my spirit,” said the Italian. “Nobody can kill me, nobody. I maintain my spirit, my love, my life, because sport is fantastic.

“I have to start immediately. I have start to understand my players very quickly and we have to move very quickly, because I know there will be a bad moment. In that moment, with our fans together, we have to stay very close and continue to fight. It’s like a boxer: there…