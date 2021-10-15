Rising Above Every Stumbling Block With The Super Eagles

The last few weeks may be described as one of Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr’s worst nightmares considering how the team lost 1-0 to the Central Africa Republic (CAR) in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Teslim Balogun Stadium and how the ever passionate Lagos fans booed his team shortly after they conceded the solitary goal late in the game.

It was a moment both Rohr and the players could hardly give explanation to due to the fact that the team controlled the game but found it difficult to break down the defensive wall of CAR.

The defeat was a tough pill to swallow for the German tactician, who on paper would have expected his team to rain the goals against their visitors and pick the maximum points to further strengthen Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the final knockout stages of the qualifiers before the last game.

As expected, Rohr came under heavy criticism from some ex-internationals in the country as they claimed he was not good to handle the Super Eagles. Some…