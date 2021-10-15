‘Super Falcons Should Be Wary Of Ghana In WAFCON Qualifier’ –Mabo

Ahead of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifying game against Ghana, former Chief Coach of Nigerian Women national football team, Ismaila Mabo, has warned the Super Falcons to be very wary of the Black Queens when they clash on Wednesday October 20 in the first leg in Lagos, Completesports.com report.

The 2022 WAFCON which holds in Morocco in July 2022 also doubles as the African qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Mabo told Completesports.com that the Super Falcons have the quality to beat their Ghanaian counterparts if the coaches feature the right players and if they prepare adequately.

“I think we should beat Ghana with the quality of players we have at the disposal of the coaches, but we must not take victory for granted. The Super Falcons have to put in the extra shift to overcome our perennial rivals, the Black Queens to reach the African final qualifying stage in Morocco,” Mabo stated.

Also…