‘Why Man United Have Not Sacked Solskjaer Yet’

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed why he thinks the club have not yet sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Having signed Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Ronaldo over the summer, many feel that Solskjaer should also be challenging for the Premier League title. Indeed, it is claimed that this season could be the last in charge for the Red Devils boss.

But Neville feels for now United have made the right decision to stick by the former striker due to past experiences after sacking managers.

He told Sky Sports: “If Ole had been the manager in the post Sir Alex Ferguson slip stream he’d be gone by now.

“But because of those bad experiences that United have had through getting rid of managers after a year, two years, eight months, they’re going to live with him and believe in the project for a longer period. And I think probably it’s the right way to go because they’ve had bad experiences through changing managers.

“It costs more money sometimes to change.”

United…