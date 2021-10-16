Awoniyi Scores In Union Berlin Home Win Vs Wolfsburg

Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi was on target as Union Berlin recorded a 2-0 home win against VFL Wolfsburg in their Bundesliga clash at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Awoniyi put the home team in front four minutes after the break after he was set up by Japan midfielder Genki Haraguchi.



The 24-year-old has now scored six goals in eight league appearances for his club this season.

He was replaced by Kevin Behrens six minutes from time.

Substitute Sheraldo Becker scored the second goal for the hosts in the 82nd minute.

Source: Complete Sports