Ba Ex-Chelsea Striker Reveals He Use To Borrow Money To Feed

Former Chelsea Senegalese striker Demba Ba has revealed how he use to borrow money to feed as a young footballer.

Paris-born Ba had a difficult start to life as a professional footballer.

Starting off in France, Ba earned himself a contract worth £900-a-month at fourth tier side Rouen – but recalls having to borrow money just to feed himself in the first month.

“My first contract at Rouen (in the French fourth division) had been for €1,063 net, per month, and I had to borrow €300 in the first month for food,” he told The Athletic.

Ba had trials at the likes of Watford, Barnsley, Swansea and Gillingham as a teenager, but never ended up getting offered a deal.

Also Read: Rangers Commence Close Camping In Nsukka Ahead New Season

The 36-year-old says the teams felt they already had players like him in the squad.

He continued: “Ninety per cent of the time, the feedback I got was, ‘We have the same quality of player in the squad already.’

“They didn’t realise that I was…