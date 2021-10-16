Barca Want To Produce Another World Class Players -Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that the club would take their time to produce another set of world class players.

Laporta hit out at the previous board for the way they managed their budget and their non-existent transfer policy in the last few years.

“We are generating world-class players and we want to return to this line,” said Laporta.

“We will always apply a sports and financial logic of not bringing players just to bring them, as has happened in the recent past.

“When the financial logic of prudence and responsibility are lost, it leads to a situation of putting the institution at risk.

“Now we will announce some results that are a disaster as a consequence of the mismanagement of the previous board.

“But we will also proclaim the resurrection of Barcelona. Barcelona will resuscitate and once again be a world reference.”

