BUNDESLIGA: Akpoguma Bags Second Assist Of Season In Hoffenheim’s 5-0 Win Vs Cologne

Kevin Akpoguma got his second assist in the Bundesliga this season as Hoffenheim hammered visiting FC Cologne 5-0 on Friday night, Completesports.com reports.

Akpoguma who played for 90 minutes, was involved in Hoffenheim’s second goal as he set up Ihlas Bebou in the 49th minute.

Other scorers for Hoffenheim were Dennis Geiger Stefan Posch and Christoph Baumgartner.

Another Nigerian who featured in the game was Kingsley Ehizibue for Cologne.

The game was Akpoguma’s sixth appearance with one goal in the German top flight this season.

The win moved Hoffenheim to eight position on 11 points in the league table.

By James Agberebi

Source: Complete Sports