CAFCC: Enyimba Outclass Senegal’s Dimbars Away

Substitute Cyril Olisema scored a late penalty as Enyimba defeated Senegalese club Dimbars FC 1-0 their CAF Confederation Cup first round first leg tie at the Stade Lat Dior on Saturday night, reports Completesports.com.

The Peoples Elephant were awarded a penalty in the 84th minute after another substitute Gabriel Orok was hacked down inside the box.

Olisema coolly dispatched the penalty to hand the Aba club a big advantage going into the second leg.

The encounter was new head coach Finidi George’s first official game in charge of the eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions.

The reverse fixture will take place next week Sunday at Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.

Nigeria’s other representative in the CAF Confederation Cup Bayelsa United will host Tunisian club Club Sportive Sfaxien at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa on Sunday.

