How My Bad Decisions Caused Man United Defeat To Leicester

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reacted to Manchester United’s 4-2 defeat at Leicester, admitting that he ‘probably made a couple of bad decisions’.

United travelled to the King Power Stadium hoping to atone for those dropped points against Aston Villa and Everton before the October international break.

But United found themselves on the wrong end of a six-goal thriller, as late goals from Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka sealed a memorable triumph for Leicester.

It was Leicester’s first home win against United since 2014 which they won 5-3.

Former Leicester defender Harry Maguire had a particularly poor game after returning from injury and Solskjaer admitted that playing him may have been a mistake.

“I pick the team,” he told BBC reporters after the game. “Harry Maguire showed no reaction and I hold my hand up if that does not work out. If we concede four, I probably made a bad…