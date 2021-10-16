Iheanacho Bags Second EPL Assist As Leicester Beat Man United

Kelechi Iheanacho got his second assist in the Premier League this season, as Leicester came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 at the King Power stadium on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Leicester have now recorded back-to-back Premier League wins over United for the first time in their history (the Foxes won 2-1 at Old Trafford in their last meeting in the 2020/2021 season).

Leicester have broken United’s 29 game unbeaten away record in the process.

Also, Brendan Rodgers’ side have beaten United at the King Power stadium for the first time since 2014 (Leicester won 5-3).

Mason Greenwood opened scoring for United on 19 minutes as he received the ball on the right flank, dribbled inside and rifled the ball into the far top corner.

Leicester equalised in the 31 minute as Iheanacho robbed Harry Maguire off the ball, squared it to Youri Tielemans who wonderfully swept his effort into the top…