Leicester City Boss Rodgers Predicts Ndidi’s Return Date

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers expects Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to return to action after the next international break in November, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi suffered a harmstring injury in Leicester’s 2-2 draw against Burnely last month, and has missed the club’s last two games.

The foemer Genk star will sit out Saturday’s (today) Premier League home clash against Manchester United.

Read Also: Crystal Palace Interested In Aribo

“He’ll probably join the group, I would say, in the next international break,” Rodgers told a press conference on Friday.

“Over the course of this section of games, he probably won’t be available. We’re hoping that by then he’ll be back.”

The 24-year-old has made six league appearances for the Foxes this season.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…