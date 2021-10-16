Liberia Game Will Be Decider For Eagles -Unuanel

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel has urged the Super Eagles players and technical crew to take Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Liberia like a Cup final.

After suffering a first World Cup qualifying defeat in 40 years last Thursday in Lagos, to the Central African Republic, the Super Eagles gained back some redemption with a 2-0 victory over the Central African Republic on Sunday at the Stade Omnisports in Douala.

Nigeria now leads the group with nine points from four games after an inspiring performance from Gernot Rohr’s men.

With the team set to face Liberia in what could be a decider in November, Unuanel in a chat with Completesports.com, said that the Super Eagles must maintain a high level of concentration and avoid CAR mistakes.

Read Also: Chelsea Ready For Brentford Challenge -Christensen

“We have gotten to a point where every point will definitely count for the Super eagles. The game against Liberia will decide the fate of the Super Eagles, most…