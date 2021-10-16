Onyeka Subbed Off In Brentford’s Loss To Chelsea

Super Eagles midfielder, Frank Onyeka failed to inspire Brentford as the team fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Chelsea at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday.

The Nigerian international who has been in sparkling form for Thomas Frank’ side in recently was replaced by Marcus Forss in the 67th minute..

The Blues took the lead through Ben Chilwell’s superb volley in the 4th minute to silenced the vociferous home supporters.

Brentford could have leveled score twice but for the brilliant saves made by Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy in the second half.

The victory put Chelsea back to the top of the Premier League table on 19 points while Brentford sit seventh on 12 points.

