Premier League: Troost-Ekong, Dennis Struggle As Liverpool Thrash Watford At Vicarage Road

Super Eagles duo William Troost-Ekong and Emmanuel Dennis were in action as Watford suffered a disappointing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at the Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

It was new manager’s Claudio Ranieri’s first game in charge of the Hornets.

Troost-Ekong, who has featured in every minutes of Watford’s eight Premier League games this season was in action for 90 minutes.

Dennis also started the game and was replaced by Joao Pedro on 69 minutes.

Brazil forward Roberto Firmino scored a brace for Liverpool with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scoring the other goals.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…







Source: Complete Sports