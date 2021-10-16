Sterling Considers Leaving Man City Over Lack Of Playing Time

Raheem Sterling says he would consider leaving Manchester City and moving abroad after struggling to get regular playing time.

Sterling, 26, has struggled to hold down a regular place in Pep Guardiola’s side this calendar year.

After scoring 30 goals in 51 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign, the forward only managed to find the net 14 times last term and has started just twice in this season’s Premier League.

Speaking at the FT Business of Sport US summit, Sterling said: “If there was an opportunity to go somewhere else, (for more game time), I would be open to it at this moment in time.

“As I said, football is the most important thing to me – challenges that I have set myself from a young age and dreams as well, to play abroad.

“As an English player all I know is the Premier League and I have always had something down (in me) that maybe one day I would love to play abroad to see how I would…