‘We Concede Easy Goals, Stupid Goals’

Paul Pogba has said Manchester United expressed his displeasure over the manner they let in goals in the 4-2 loss to Leicester at the King Power stadium on Saturday, describing it as easy and stupid goals.

United resumed following the international break with the defeat to the Foxes which ended their 29-game unbeaten run away.

David De Gea was arguably United’s best player, as he made a string of saves – while big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Pogba himself were off colour.

United started the day level on points with Manchester City and one behind Liverpool, but dropped off the pace following the loss to Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Also Read: Iheanacho Bags Second EPL Assist As Leicester Beat Man United In Six-Goal Thriller

Pogba was not surprised by the result, as he claims United have been playing the same way for too long.

“To be honest we have been having those kinds of games for a long time and we haven’t found the problem,” Pogba told Sky Sports….