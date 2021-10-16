Who Is In Charge Of Nigeria’s National Sports Teams? –Odegbami Writes

Take away the freebies from the international engagements of national sports teams and see the restoration of sanity into Nigerian sports administration, accountability in funding, less crisis and fair process in the elections in sports federations, and focus on development of domestic sports.

It is as simple as that, really.

The scramble for offices within Nigerian sports associations/federations is largely motivated by the opportunities to reap from the largesse of international travels, estacode allowances, bonuses and access to sponsorship monies, all of which are largely never properly accounted for to anybody.

I am beginning to sound like a broken record, saying the same things over and over again, and hardly being heard. Yet, my responsibility to sport is never to be deterred. My over four decades of an unbroken relationship with sports is valuable experience and knowledge that cannot be bought in the market place. Looking at how messy the sports landscape has become today,…