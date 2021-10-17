Benitez: I won’t Walk Out On Everton

Rafael Benítez has said he promised Farhad Moshiri, Everton’s major shareholder, that he would not walk out on the club in the event of an approach from Newcastle’s new owners when he accepted the job at Goodison Park.

Benítez was linked with a return to his former club throughout the protracted takeover by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund but has ruled out replacing Steve Bruce if, as expected, the manager exits.



The Everton manager admits Newcastle’s interest was broached during talks this summer with Moshiri, who was stung by Carlo Ancelotti’s return to Real Madrid after only 18 months at Goodison, and he assured the billionaire owner there would be no repeat.

“I don’t want to talk too much about that but, just to clarify, it is not an issue,” Benítez said of the Newcastle takeover. “The people at Newcastle knew already that I was just thinking about staying here and I told our people that they didn’t…