CAFCL: Wasteful Rivers United Hold Al Hilal To 1-1 Draw

Rivers United were held to a 1-1 draw by Sudanese club Al Hilal in their CAF Champions League first round, first leg tie at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Poert Harcourt on Sunday night.

The hosts dominated play but were let down by their poor marksmanship in front of goal.

Yasil Mohamed gave Al Hilal the lead eight minutes before the break..

Rivers United fought their way back and equalisedI 22 minutes from time when Mohamed Saeed put the ball into his own net.

The reverse fixture will take place next Sunday at the New Suez Stadium, Suez.

Source: Complete Sports