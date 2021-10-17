Ejuke Goal Earns CSKA Moscow Away Win

Chidera Ejuke was the hero for CSKA Moscow as his goal secured a 1-0 win at Ural, in the Russian Premier League on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

After a goalless first half Ejuke broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute for the visitors.

It was Ejuke’s third goal in 11 league appearances for CSKA this season.

Also Read: Rodgers Explains Iheanacho Substitution Vs Man United

He last scored in the Russian top-flight in August in a 2-0 home win against Akhmat Grozny.

Last season which was his first in Russia, the 23-year-old scored five goals in 25 league games.

The win took CSKA to fourth position on 20 points, three points behind leaders Zenit; in the 16-team league table.



By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior…