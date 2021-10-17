Ighalo Nets Sixth League Goal In Al Shabab’s Away Win

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo was on target as Al-Shabab recorded a comfortable 3-0 away win at Al Batin, in the Saudi Arabian league on Saturday night, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo has now scored six goals in eight league appearances for Al-Shabab this season.

Also, he has found the back of the net four times in his last five games for the top-flight outfit.

In Saturday’s encounter, Ighalo scored in the 72nd minute to put his side 3-0 ahead, as they have now gone five straight games without defeat (three wins and two draws).

The win saw Al-Shabab climb to fifth place on 12 points, just four points behind leaders Al Ittihad in the 16-team table.

By James Agberebi

