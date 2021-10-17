Iwobi Returns From Injury As West Ham Inflict First Home Defeat

It was not the best of returns to the Everton first eleven for Alex Iwobi, as the Toffees lost 1-0 at Goodison to West Ham United in Sunday’s Premier League fixture, Completesports.com reports.

Iwobi missed Everton’s last fixture and the Super Eagles double header with Central African Republic due to injury.

Angelo Ogbonna’s header earned West Ham United a 1-0 victory that ended Everton’s perfect home record this season and moved them above the Merseyside club into sixth place.

Also Read: CAFCC: Finidi Hails Enyimba’s Away Win Against Dimbars

In an evenly contested first half, Iwobi squandered an opportunity to put Everton ahead from close range following Abdoulaye Doucoure’s 22nd-minute cross.

Some minutes later Iwobi sent in a dangerous left-foot cross which was tipped away to safety by the Hammers keeper.

After the break, Salomon Rondon headed agonisingly wide for Everton while West Ham’s Pablo Fornals curled his shot just off target as the teams traded chances.

In the…