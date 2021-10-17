Kayode Scores In Sivasspor’s Home Draw; Akpeyi Helps Chiefs Run

Olanrewaju Kayode scored for Sivasspor in their 2-2 home draw against Antalyaspor, in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Kayode scored in four minutes of added time in the first half to draw his side level at 2-2.

It was Kayode’s second goal in seven league appearances for Sivasspor this season.

The former Manchester City player, who was later substituted on 75 minutes, has now scored two goals in his last three games.

Also Read: CAFCC: Enyimba Outclass Senegal’s Dimbars Away

Nigerian striker Paul Mukairu was an unused substitute for Antalyaspor and is yet to score after seven league outings this season.

The draw saw Sivasspor occupy 13th position on 10 points, six points from European qualification spot, in the league table.

And in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) Daniel Akpeyi kept his second clean sheet in his third fixture for this campaign and helped Kaizer Chiefs thrash Chippa United 4-0 to return to winning ways.

Before Saturday’s…