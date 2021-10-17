‘Kwara United Have Started Systematic Indigenization’  –Badawiy

Badawiy also touches on other issues including the club’s shock failure to secure a continental competition berth, amongst other salient issues. He also reveals that . Enjoy excerpts…

Completesports.com: How has Kwara United preparations for the 2021/2022 season been, especially against the backdrop of the team’s performance in the concluded 2020/2021 NPFL season?

Bashir Badawiy: Our preparations started almost a month ago. We started with the players that were retained and those invited by the technical crew. We are presently in Ijebu-Ode for Governor Dapo Abiodun Pre-Season tournament. We also hope to participate in the Ogunjobi Gold Cup tournament, and maybe the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Cup or the Ottassolo Tournament. We have new players in the team, and we want to give them enough opportunity to blend well. Last season, we prepared very well, and that’s reason we got good results during that season.

CS: Talking about new players, how is the…