‘Newcastle United Need 17 New Players To Be Real Title Contender’ -Merson

Arsenal hero Paul Merson says Newcastle will need to splash the cash on 17 quality new players for the team to be a real Premier League title contender.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Merson stated that the Magpies are not guaranteed success despite their big-money takeover.

The £300m takeover of Newcastle United has officially been completed, with a Saudi-led consortium ending Mike Ashley’s 14-year ownership of the club.

He said: “I think people are getting carried away. People are thinking: ‘This is a Jack Walker situation at Blackburn.’ Absolutely no chance.

“I don’t want to be a party-pooper, but one: Everyone has money now, and two: Newcastle need 17 players! It’s not like they have a good core of a team already which they can top up with a couple of world-class players. They need everything.”

