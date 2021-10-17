Odegaard Willing To Return To Real Sociedad -Ryan

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is open to a future return to Real Sociedad.

That’s according to former Arsenal goalkeeper Mat Ryan, who joined La Real this summer from Brighton. Odegaard has had a previous loan spell in San Sebastian while a Real Madrid player.

“Before I knew Real Sociedad were interested in me, he [Odegaard] told me that Real, because of his experience here, was a great team, a 10 out of 10 in everything: the team, the life here, the public…everything,” Ryan told Mundo Deportivo.

“And now I agree with him. He’s comfortable at Arsenal, but he’s open to coming back one day, for sure.”

