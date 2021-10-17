Odey Nets 4th League Goal In Randers’ Away Win

Former MFM striker Stephen Odey got his fourth goal in his fifth league appearance for Randers, who beat OB 2-1 away in the Danish SuperLiga on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Odey has now scored in back-to-back games for Randers.

The 23-year-old Nigerian, who is on loan from Belgian club Genk, scored in the game after netting 56 minutes to make it 1-1.

His Nigeria teammate Tosin Kehinde provided the assist for Randers’ winning goal scored in the 83rd minute.

The win took Randers up to fourth position on 21 points and they are seven points behind leaders Midtjylland in the 12-team league.



By James Agberebi

