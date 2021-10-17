Rodgers Explains Iheanacho Substitution Vs Man United

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has explained Kelechi Iheanacho’s substitution in Saturday’s 4-2 home win against Manchester United.

Iheanacho started the game and was replaced by Zambia forward Paston Daka 13 minutes from time.

Leicester scored their goals through Youri Tielemans, Çaglar Soyuncu, Jamie Vardy, and Daka while Man United’s two goals were notched by Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

The Nigeria international provided the assist for Youri goal in the first half.

Rodgers provided the answer on Iheanacho’s substitution for Daka after the game.

“James [Maddison] and Kels (Kelechi Iheanacho) put everything into the game, so we needed to keep the freshness in the team, we needed to keep them pushing,” Rodgers told the club’s official website.

