Simon, Kalu In Action As Nantes, Bordeaux Settle For Draw

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses was at his best as Nantes held Bordeaux to a 1-1 draw at the Stade Matmut Atlantique in Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash.

The Nigerian international who was making his 9th appearance for Nantes was a delight to watch.

The host took the lead in the 63rd minutes through Ui-Jo Hwang before Nantes leveled parity in the 75th minutes through Pedro Chirivella to silence the home supporters.

However, he was substituted in the 90th minutes by Marcus Coco after a decent display.

On the other hand, his fellow compatriot, Samuel Kalu came on as a substitute in the 86th minutes for Mehdi Zerkane.

It was his seventh appearance for Bordeaux this ongoing season.

