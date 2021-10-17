‘Where Osimhen Must Improve In His Game’

Italy’s 1982 World Cup winner Francesco “Ciccio” Graziani has advised Victor Osimhen on the area he should improve in his game.

Osimhen has been impressive in his second season for Napoli scoring four goals in six appearances in Serie A.

The 22-year-old has so far netted seven goals in eight games in all competitions this campaign.

His displays has not gone unnoticed as Graziani, who was inducted into the Torino Hall of Fame in 2017 for helping the club win the 1975-76 Serie A title has been impressed.

But the 68-year-old Serie A top scorer in the 1976-1977 season, advised the Nigerian to improve his aerial ability.

“He (Osimhen) is a gazelle because when he starts in space, he cannot be stopped,” he told Il Mattino as per TuttoNapoli.

“Not only is he fast, but he is also powerful. In Napoli, he’s irreplaceable, like Koulibaly.

“Osimhen has unique qualities….