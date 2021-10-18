Awaziem Helps Alanyaspor Extend Unbeaten Run After 6-3 Home Win

Chidozie Awaziem was in action for Alanyaspor who continued their unbeaten streak with a 6-3 home win against Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday night.

The Super Eagles defender featured for 90 minutes in the game which was his sixth for the season.

The win against Kayserispor means Alanyaspor are unbeaten in their last six games (four wins and two draws).

Also Read: ‘It Feels Good To Be Back’- Chukwueze Happy To Be Playing Again After Lengthy Injury Layoff

The last time they tasted defeat was in August when they were hammered 5-0 by Hatayspor.

Alanyaspor now move up to seventh place on 17 points just four points behind leaders Trabzonspor.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…