CSKA Moscow Boss Thumbs Up ‘Good Player’ Ejuke After Win Vs Ural

CSKA Moscow manager Alexey Berezutskiy has heaped plaudits on Chidera Ejuke after the winger bagged the winning goal in Sunday’s 1-0 away win against Ural at the Ekaterinburg Arena, reports Completesports.com.

Ejuke broke Ural’s resistance in the 52nd minute with a sweeping finish past CSKA’s on loan goalkeeper Ilya Pomazun.

CSKA moved to fourth position on the table following the hard earned win.

The Nigeria international has been in remarkable form for the club this season and has twice won the Player of the Month of the prize.

“What he shows on the football field speaks for him,” Berezutskiy told the club’s official website.

“And speaking globally, I have established contact with all the players, in my opinion, very good. And so it’s better to ask the players themselves (smiles).”

The 23-year-old has scored three goals in 11 league appearances for CSKA Moscow this season.

