‘He’s Proving His Worth’-Napoli Goalie Ospina Talks Up Match-Winner Osimhen

Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina believes Victor Osimhen is now an important player in the team after the Nigerian netted the winning goal in Sunday’s 1-0 win against Torino, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen rose above his markers to head Elif Elmas’s cross past goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic nine minutes from time.

That effort was his eighth in his last seven outings as Napoli remain at the summit of the Italian top-flight with 24 points.

Napoli have now won all tneir eight league games this season.

“We are the least beaten defense and this is a very important fact. In front of us then we have talented men who can always score,”Ospina told the club’s official website.

“Osimhen is proving his worth not only for the goals but also for the work he is doing for the team”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…