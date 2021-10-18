‘It Feels Good To Be Back’- Chukwueze Happy To Be Playing Again After Lengthy Injury Layoff

Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze can’t hide his excitement after stepping on the pitch again following a lengthy injury layoff, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwueze last kicked the ball in Villarreal’s UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in May.

The 21-year-old made his first appearance for Villarreal this season coming on as a substitute in Sunday’s 2-1 home defeat against Osasuna.

The player took to the social media to celebrate his long- awaited return to action.

“It have been God all through 🙏

“It feels good to be back..💛♥️

“Thank you 🙏 Jesus 💛 he wrote on his Twitter handle.

He is in contention for the midweek’s Champions League home clash Young Boys of Switzerland.

