Iwobi Rated Average In Everton’s Home Loss To West Ham

Alex Iwobi was scored average for his performance in the ratings of Everton Players, following the Toffees’ 1-0 home defeat to West Ham United in Sunday’s Premier League fixture.

The ratings was done by the Liverpool Echo and was for every Everton player that featured against the Hammers.

Iwobi made a return to Everton’s first eleven after recovering from a knock but, could not prevent his side from suffering their first home loss this season.

The Super Eagles star went close on several occasions but was frustrating in front of goal.

And following his display on his return Iwobi was rated five out of 10 and was one of three players to get an average score.

And commenting on Iwobi, Liverpool Echo wrote:”Shown faith by Rafa Benitez in being handed a recall at the expense of Anthony Gordon, he got himself into some good positions but frustrated again.

“There were groans from the home…